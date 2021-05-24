Breaking News
Spain’s Euro 2020 squad: Sergio Ramos out, Laporte in

By Emmanuel Okogba

Spain and Real Madrid captain, Sergio Ramos was left out of Luis Enrique’s squad to the delayed Euro 2020 kicking off in June.

Ramos, a regular member of Spain’s squad to continental and international competitions for over 15 years and 180 caps had a torrid season struggling with injuries.

The squad released on Monday had surprise inclusion, Aymeric Laporte who only just switched nationality and is just to feature for La Roja.

Laporte made 51 youth level appearances for France but has failed to get an invite to join Didier Deschamps side.

Coach Luis Enrique opted for just 24 players instead of 26 that every team was allowed to name.

Spain is in Group E alongside Slovakia, Sweden and Poland.


See the full squad below...

Goalkeepers: Unai Simón, De Gea, Robert Sánchez

Defenders: Gayà, Jordi Alba, Pau Torres, Laporte, Eric García, Diego Llorente, Azpilicueta, Marcos Llorente.

Midfielders: Busquets, Rodri, Pedri, Thiago, Koke, Fabián.

Forwards: Dani Olmo, Oyarzabal, Morata, Gerard Moreno, Ferran Torres, Adama Traoré & Pablo Sarabia.

Vanguard News Nigeria

