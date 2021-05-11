Smart card manufacturing: SecureID brings Nigeria to fore of global competitiveness — Osinbajo

Kindly Share This Story:

Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, has lauded Africa’s leading smart card manufacturing and digital solutions company, SecureID Limited, for its manufacturing operations in Nigeria while creating copious job opportunities and bringing Nigeria to the fore of global competitiveness with its world-class smart card manufacturing plant in Lagos.

The statement was made during a visit to the company’s manufacturing facility on May 11 at Apapa-Oshodi, Isolo Lagos, and was attended by several eminent guests,

The company recently bagged the esteemed Global System of Mobile Applications (GSMA) making it the first in Nigeria and 3rd in Africa; adding to its other global certifications including Visa International, MasterCard Incorporated, Verve, Card Quality Management (CQM), and ISO 9001/2015 for Smart Card Manufacturing and Personalisation of credit and debit cards for all banks in Nigeria and clients in 21 countries across Africa. SecureID also manufactures sim cards for telecom companies, loyalty cards for retail, and security documents for public sector: driving license, national identity cards, international passports, and more.

Osinbajo expressed confidence in the company to bolster local content and contribute to the growth of the economy, stating that the recent GSMA certificate and other global certificates bears glowing testimony to the level of high standards demonstrated in its production of first-rate smart cards in the country

“Today marks a momentous occasion in the history of the technology and manufacturing sector, and I am delighted to be a part of it. SecureID Limited has proved to us with this state-of-the-art manufacturing plant that local production of smart cards at the highest quality is not only viable in Nigeria but also brings a plethora of opportunities with it for Africa.

“I must commend this indigenous company for laying the precedent for other local manufacturers to follow. I must also congratulate the founder and CEO, Kofi Akinkugbe, who through her grit and passion to contribute to the growth of the economy, has committed innumerable resources and manpower to bring this factory to fruition. It warms my heart to see a woman take charge and create something indelible for other young women to emulate. She is an attestation to the fact that women are dependable collaborators in our quest for nation-building,” he stated.

The Vice President also extolled Akinkugbe for creating copious job opportunities for Nigerians, stating that this would bolster economic growth through local content.

Speaking on the company’s recent milestone, Akinkugbe stated that SecureID strictly upholds high quality standards and protocols to manufacture an array of smart cards in line with global best practices, emphasizing that the company worked resolutely, to attain the GSMA certificate and other certificates. According to her, the company is an attestation that local production of smart cards at the highest quality is possible in Nigeria.

“As an indigenous company, we are able to produce high quality SIM cards and at the same time, providing job opportunities for Nigerians. The government has seen it, its volume, value and growth that we are able to contribute is something we would showcase and further prove that this can be done locally”, she added.

