Six Years On : Delta brighter under okowa – Ossai

The Special Assistant on Special Duties Media to the Delta State Governor Mr. Ossai Ovie Success says the administration of Governor Okowa in the past six years has made an impact in Delta State.

Ossai who was appointed by the Delta State Governor at the age of 23 described the administration of Governor Okowa as a Prosperous administration.

He noted that despite the challenges of funds at the beginning of the Governor’s administration, a lot of achievements were recorded.

“Governor Okowa was sworn in for a second term on May 29, 2019, and today, he is marking six years today as Delta State Governor.

No doubt, the Governor witnessed challenges but with his determination and prudent management of the State resources, he was able to achieve a lot.

The governor’s achievements are visible in the rural and urban areas.”

As at today, over 500 roads has been constructed with drainage projects across the three senatorial district that made up Delta State including storm drainage projects in Asaba and Warri.

The governor has also upgraded facilities at the Delta State University Teaching Hospital at Oghara, completed the long-abandoned Asaba Specialist Hospital, built a hospital at Abavo in Ika South, and rehabilitated several others in Patani, Agbor among others.

The State Government also launched the Contributory Health Insurance Scheme for all Deltans with the government paying for the Under 5, pregnant women, and the elderly in the society. ”

Ossai said as a result of Governor Okowa job creation Programmes, thousands of our youths are now job creators through the Office of the Chief Jobs Creation Officer headed by Professor, Eric Eboh, Ministry of youth development, Girl Child development, Ministry of Women Development and other ministries.

According to ossai, Governor Okowa is not just a roadmaster but also a Sport Master looking at his achievements in Sport which include completion of the Stephen Keshi Stadium Asaba, Ozoro Polytechnic Stadium at Ozoro as well as the successful hosting of 52 countries for the African Senior Athletics Championships Asaba 2018, also the successful hosting of 52 countries for the African Senior Athletics Championships Asaba 2018, AITEO Cup Finals in conjunction with the Nigeria Football Federation and host of others.

“The Governor has also embarked on new state Secretariat which is about 90% completed and is one of a kind, looking at the nature of the Secretariat.

We also have the newly built teachers training institute and the Federal Road Safety training centre commissioned by the Vice President of Nigeria Prof Yemi Osinbajo.

Numerous schools have been commissioned by different Nigerian governors on the invites of Governor Okowa.

Just recently the Governor upgraded three institutions to Universities and it was widely celebrated by Deltans.

We must also commend Deputy Governor Barr Kingsley Otuaro for always promoting peace through the traditional rulers in the State.

All achievements recorded by the Governor are as a result of the Peace by Deltans” he said.

