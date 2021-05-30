Breaking News
Singer, Supernova covers Black Celebrity magazine’s June edition

By Ayo Onikoyi

The June edition of Black Celebrity Magazine cover star is the award winning actress cum singer, Supernova.

In the magazine’s latest issue, Supernova opens up like never before about her music, movie and her life experience in the entertainment industry and how it has shaped her career.

Supernova, a velvet-voiced, sultry lady whose beauty could wake up a sleeping man just to catch a glimpse of her God-given radiant face and voluptuous body was detailed with her response in a no-holds-barred encounter.

Also in the cover are Okonjo Iweala, Rotimi Akeredolu and Jack Rich

