Seyi Shay seals deal with Universal Music

Kindly Share This Story:

British born Nigerian Afro-Pop/R&B star, Oluwaseyi Joshua, popularly known as Seyi Shay recently inked a publishing deal with Universal Music Publishing Group in partnership with Universal Music France.

Seyi Shay is yet to announce her debut single of the year. The talented singer currently serves as one of the judges at the sixth edition of Nigerian Idol.

The award winning singer, has shown her versatility on various genres over the years. We wish her the best, as she leads the new school wave

Kindly Share This Story: