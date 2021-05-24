Security of Nigerians is my first concern, Buhari tells visiting CAR President

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, ABUJA

Yesterday, PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari told the Central African Republic President, Professor Faustin-Archange Touadera, that his cardinal priority was their security and well-being.

President Buhari stated this when he hosted Professor Touadera, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

A statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina, quoted Buhari as saying, “At all times, that is my first concern, my priority.

“That is why we are hosting a summit of Lake Chad Basin Commission in Abuja, to discuss the situation in Chad and the implications for neighbouring countries.

“The recharge of Lake Chad with water from Congo Basin is another issue, as it holds great implications for security since about 30 million people are affected.”

President Touadera commiserated with his host over the military plane crash last weekend, which claimed the life of Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, Chief of Army Staff, and 10 others.

He said the Central African Republic is on the verge of rebuilding its Army and would need Nigeria’s help and Nigerian businessmen to come into the country to invest in diverse areas.

“We want closer ties with Nigeria, and that is one of the reasons I am here,” President Touadera said.

