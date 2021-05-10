Security: Kebbi APC youths hold special prayers

Kindly Share This Story:



The All Progressives Congress (APC) Youths in North West, on Sunday prayed for peace and unity in Nigeria, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The special prayer, which was held at the Emir of Gwandu’s Mosque in Birnin Kebbi, witnessed the youths praying against forces of banditry and criminality in the country.

Leading other members, Alhaji Sadiq Sa’ad Fakai, North West National Leader of the APC youths, prayed for wisdom for President Muhammadu Buhari and other leaders to lead the country to greater heights.

The youth also prayed for all those who lost their lives as a result of bandit attacks and for the return of peace to places affected by recurring security challenges across the country.

After the prayer, Kebbi Deputy Governor, Alhaji Sama’ila Yombe, said Nigerians must submit to Almighty Allah, act in a rightful way and seek for His forgiveness to overcome the nation’s challenges.

Yombe further tasked the youths to intensify prayers for peace, unity, mutual understanding, asking Allah to reward those who, in one way or the other, contributed to the organisation of the prayer meeting.

NAN reports that other prominent scholars at the prayer session include Malam Modibbo Gwandu, Malam Nata’ala Birnin Kebbi and Malam Lawali Birnin Kebbi, among others.

