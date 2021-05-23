Secondus urges prayer for Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

The National Chairman, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Uche Secondus, has urged Nigerians to continue praying for the country to overcome all its challenges.

Secondus made the call on Sunday in Abuja at a fundraising dinner to build a 3000 mega capacity church auditorium of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Sure Mercies of David Mega Parish, Life Camp, FCT.

He said the purpose of man being on earth was to manage the earth as it was the will of God, hence the need to manage the country by offering prayers for peace to reign.

“Man is on earth to manage it, we must manage well; the need to build for God is management, we must manage our lives well, this is the essence of God creating man.

“We need a lot of prayers for our nation, there is storm everywhere, the situation of the country is now pathetic; the solution will come from us through our prayers,” he stressed.

He described the pastor of the church, Matthew Adebayo, who is also the Regional Evangelist, Region 35, as a great manager, whom he said would manage the church well, when the building of the new auditorium was completed.

Speaking also, Pastor Mike Ayanbode, the Assistant Regional Pastor, Region 10 comprised Nasarawa, Niger and FCT urged Christians to emulate the virtues of giving.

According to him, giving his kingdom investment, a treasure which reward is in heaven, a living capable of bailing someone out of trouble and tribulation.

“Kingdom investment is all about going into partnership with God, you must understand why we need to give, don’t give to God out of pity as if God needs help.

“Don’t give out of compulsion, give voluntarily and freely,” he said.

Ayanbode urged Nigerians to pray about the trend of organ harvesting by kidnappers and other criminal challenges in the country.

NAN

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: