Sanwo-Olu pledges to uphold press freedom

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has expressed the commitment of his administration not to do anything to abridge press freedom in the state.

Sanwo-Olu, made the remark on Monday, in a congratulatory message to journalists on the occasion of this year’s World Press Freedom Day, with the theme: “Information as a public good”.

The governor, in a statement signed by the Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, commended the role of the media in the development of society.

The press, he noted, “mirrors the society, exposes ills, and bridges the gap between the government and the people to create mutual understanding and cooperation.”

Describing the theme of this year’s celebration, as apt because the information is knowledge, Sanwo-Olu stressed, “Equipped with the right information, the government and the governed will appreciate and understand issues, remove or reduce friction and act in the public good.”

He also commended the role of journalists in entrenching democracy in Nigeria and keeping all participants on their toes to ensure that the dividends of democracy are enjoyed by all.

While seeking continued support for his administration, he commended the press for the cooperation he had enjoyed, adding that the mutual respect and cooperation will continue as he holds the press in high esteem.

Sanwo-Olu, however, urged all journalists to shun fake news and continue to observe the ethics of their trade.

Vanguard News Nigeria

