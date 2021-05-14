Rivers NASS caucus hails Justice Odili @69

Kindly Share This Story:

…describes her as a bridge builder

Members of the Rivers State National Assembly caucus on Friday hailed Justice Mary Odili of the Supreme Court as she clocks 69 describing her as a bridge builder across boundaries.

In a joint statement issued and signed by both legislative Chambers caucus leaders, Senator George Sekibo and Rep Kingsley Chinda, noted:

Wife of our leader Peter Odilli, our dear mother and Nation builder: A virtous woman of inestimable value.

We pray that God Almighty increase you and keep you in sound health, strength, wisdom and vigour.

