Reps urge FG to reinforce security in Bauchi

…reorganize security architecture, fast track creation of State Police

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

House of Representatives yesterday urged the Federal Government to deploy security personnel to reinforce security within Bauchi State and its environs.

It also urged the government to declare a State of Emergency on security nationwide in line with its earlier resolution and urgently reorganize the security architecture to accommodate and fast track the creation of State Police.

The parliament took the decisions following the Boko haram attacks in Gaidam, Yobe State, burning of a police station and the killing of two police officers in Obosi, Idemili North and South Federal Constituency of Anambra State.

The developments were brought to the attention of the House through separate motions brought by Hon. Kani Abubakar Faggo and Hon. Obinna Chidoka at Thursday plenary.

Faggo in his motion titled “Urgent Need for the Federal Government to Provide Emergency Security and Ancillary Services in Bauchi State”, said that the Diadem attacks had occasioned an influx of people into Bauchi State.

“On Sunday, April 23, 2021, Geidam in Yobe State came under attack from terror sect, Boko Haram, sending residents scampering for their lives.

“Following the attacks, displaced residents of Geidam are fleeing to the neighbouring Bauchi State for Safety.

“The sudden influx of people into Bauchi State poses a security risk as suspected members of the terrorist sect may have infiltrated the State in the guise of displaced persons.

“The population of displaced persons coming into Bauchi State has resulted in the overstretching of the State’S resources and facilities, thereby endangering the people who may be exposed to COVID-19 as well as other life-threatening communicable diseases

“Bandits recently destroyed telecommunications masts in Gamawa Local Government Area in Bauchi State and, upon arrest, an interrogation, revealed that the attack was part of a bigger plan to invade the surrounding communities.

“They need to take extra measures to secure Bauchi State in order to protect the residents and prevent possible invasion of Boko Haram insurgents in the State”, he said

Adopting the motion, the House agreed that Bauchi State Government undertake the profile of persons coming into the State.

“It also urged the government to provide relief materials for the displaced persons from Yobe State as well as provide funds and ancillary services to the Bauchi State Government to cushion the effects of the sudden influx of displaced persons.

It mandated its Committees on National Security and Intelligence and Emergency and Disaster Preparedness to ensure Compliance.

Similarly, the House after considering another motion titled “The attack and Destruction of the Police Station and the Killing of two police officers in Obosi, Idemili North and South Federal Constituency”, moved by Hon. Obinna Chidoka representing Idemili North and South Federal Constituency asked the government to put a mechanism in place for the creation of State police.

Chidoka’s motion followed the attack Obosi police station.

“The Nigerian Police Station at Obosi Town in Idemili North and South Federal Constituency was this morning attacked by unknown persons/hoodlums killing two Police Inspectors and carting away arms and ammunition from the armoury of the police station.

“The rising spate of violence in Anambra State. the South East Region and indeed the entire country is increasing at an alarmingly geometric progression causing panic and mistrust amongst citizens.

“If no urgent step is taken to quell this stoking fire. the entire nation may be engulfed in a level of chaos unprecedented by any such incident in the past and may lead a war of attrition.

“To address this menace of brigandage threatening lives. properties and peace in our communities and country as a whole.

While adopting the motion, the House commiserated with the families of the deceased Police inspectors, the Nigeria Police Force and the entire Obosi Kingdom of Idemili North and South federal constituency of Anambra State.

