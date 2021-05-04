Breaking News
Translate

Reps move to establish anti-poverty agency

On 4:40 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

prison breaks

By Tordue Salem

A bill seeking the establishment of an agency to roll back poverty, care for the aged and other vulnerable people in the Nigerian society, scaled second reading in the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

The Bill for an “Act to Provide a Legal Framework for Establishment of National Social Investment Programmes for the Assistance and Empowerment of the Poor and Vulnerable in Nigeria; and to Establish the National Social Investment Programmes Coordination Office within the Federal Ministry Responsible for Social Development to Manage the Implementation of the Programmes and National Social Investments Trust Fund to Alleviate Poverty among Vulnerable Nigerian Citizens through Targeted Programmes for the Aged, Infirm, Unemployed and Students”.

ALSO READ: Alleged assault: Senate Committee gives CCT boss 2 weeks to defend himself

The legislative instrument is sponsored by Speaker and his Deputy, Reps Femi Gbajabiamila, Ahmed Idris and ten others.

The Bill went through the second reading, without debate.

The Bill when signed into law, will legalize and streamline all social safety interventions of the federal government.

Though the Bill doesn’t mention the ministry under which the agency will be domiciled, It is expected that the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, will fit the bill.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!