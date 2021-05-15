Reps’ minority leader, Elumelu gives out tricycles, motorcycles, deep freezers, other items to constituents

Kindly Share This Story:

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu has given out essential items to his constituents in an empowerment scheme to aide their living conditions.

The items included several tricycles, motorcycles, Deep Freezers and others.

The formal presentation and distribution of the items are currently ongoing at the Cenotaph, Asaba, the Delta State capital.

The event is being attended by the Governor of the Delta, Dr Ifyanyi Okowa, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila represented by Deputy Minority Leader, Hon. Toby Okechukwu, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly among many others.

Speaking at the event, Elumelu said that the empowerment programme was to help the people of his Anacha/Oshimili federal constituency conquer poverty.

