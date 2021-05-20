Reps kick against transferred electricity debts

Kindly Share This Story:

To summon NERC, DISCOs

By Tordue Salem – Abuja

The House of Representatives Thursday, kicked against the transfer of electricity consumption liabilities from old to new residential or industrial customers.

The House disapproved of the practice after as contained in a motion by Rep. Abiodun Shoyinka (APC-Lagos).

In the motion entitled: “Need to Investigate Transferred Debts Incurred by Old Electricity Customers to New Users by Distribution Companies in Nigeria”, Shoyinka informed the House, of the “constant complaints by electricity consumers on the poor services provided by Electricity Distribution Companies (DISCOs) which are also in the habit of transferring outstanding debts of the old customer to new users”.

According to him, “the Distribution Companies, which are responsible for the collection of payments for services rendered to consumers, allow unpaid bills to accumulate, do not follow the lay down principles and guidelines by Regulatory Authorities towards unpaid bills and disconnection of non paying customers”.

READ ALSO: Reps urge NERC to rescind decision on June tariff hike

The sponsor of the motion raised concerns “that if nothing is done to curb the act of transferring debts incurred by other consumers to new consumers, the latter, will continue to bear the burden of paying for the electricity they did not consume”.

The House presided over by Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Wase, resolved after a proposed amendment by Deputy Minority Leader, Rep. Toby Okechukwu(Enugu-PDP) to summon the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC.

The House also mandated “the Committee on Power to engage the Distribution Companies and other relevant Regulatory Agencies to find a lasting solution and report within four weeks”.

The Green Chamber, also mandated its Committee on Legislative Compliance to ensure compliance.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: