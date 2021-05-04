Reorganizing Southeast security commendable – COESYL

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, yesterday said that they were happy over the reorganization of the security architecture in the South East.

The COSEYL, President General, Goodluck Ibem, alongside other executives spoke to newsmen in Owerri, on the insecurity ravaging the Igboland.

They said that they are for now comfortable with the ongoing reform process, because the zone has become so tensed regarding insecurity.

COSEYL said: “The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, the umbrella body of all the youth organizations in the South East geopolitical zone is deeply grateful to the Acting Inspector General of Police, Ag. IGP Usman Alkali Baba for his foresightesness in appointing a tested and experienced and capable hand to man the affairs of the Police Zonal Headquarters, Zone 9, Umuahia, Abia State. This wise deployment by the acting IGP is a clear indication that he is simply out to nib crime in the bud as he had said.

“It is unfortunate that the country is presently faced with serious security challenges – at ever part – that have sent some investors parking while making willing and intending investors to abort such an idea entirely. But with the present steps so far taken by the Acting IGP in reorganizing the security architecture of the country, we are confident that the present security challenge, especially in the South East, will soon be a thing of the past.

“One of major key strategies of winning the war against insecurity and terror – whether domestic or transborder – is putting those with experience of the coordinates of the area to be secured in position to man and secure such areas.

“The South East zone, hitherto, was known as a very peaceful area relatively, but suddenly things took the worse turn as against the status quo ante. With the current trend and trajectory, it is only someone who knows the terrain very well can give us the desired results without much ado. This is were AIG Okon, in all fairness, comes in,” COESYL said.

However, COSEYL added that, “Okon was the Commissioner of Police in Abia State, he dealt with criminal elements as crime was drastically reduced to the barest minimum. The state was too hot for criminals that they have to relocate elsewhere.

It is on record that there was no any incident of bank robbery when he held sway because, he foiled and thwarted every attempt or plot to do so. Why was it easy for him to seize initiative and preempt such plots? Because he is a man whose professionalism in security hinges on intelligence.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

