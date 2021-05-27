Rapper Wapseddy confirms new mixtape is arriving next month

Kindly Share This Story:

Born and raised in Lagos state, Nigeria, Edward Oghale Oghenerobo popular known as Wapseddy has confirmed that he will be releasing a mixtape and it will arrive next month.

Responding to a fan, Wapseddy confirmed a new mixtape was coming sooner than expected.

The rapper/afrotrapper last drop was in December, when he released his much anticipated EP “Lagos2Capetown”, now Wapseddy has surprised his fans again by confirming a new mixtape is coming next month. The South African based artist was responding to questions on his Instagram stories when one clever fan asked “new song?” To which he replied: “No, Mixtape – June.”

Then another fan requested that Wapseddy helps out his fans and “give us a hint about the mixtape coming in June,” Wapseddy resounded he has a letter to the universe, the mixtape according to Wapseddy will his journey to stardom.

The mixtape will be the rappers first new effort since December when he released “Lagos2Capetown,” the ep which became an instant classic last year.

