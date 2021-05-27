Quest Oil opens retail service station

Kindly Share This Story:

By Etop Ekanem

As part of its goals to provide affordable, clean, reliable and sustainable energy to its market space Quest Oil and Engineering Services Limited has commissioned a retail service station at Iju Road, Lagos.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr Goke Dele, Group Chief Executive Officer, said Quest was born out of his desire to own and operate an integrated energy company in Africa, adding: “Today marks an important milestone for us at Quest.

Quest Retail has been on a mission to make strategic and productive expansions that will result in significant improvement in our performance and service delivery, thereby increasing our customer satisfaction levels.

The launch of this station brings us a step closer to the attainment of this goal. It gives us great pleasure to contribute our quota to national economic growth by providing clean and affordable petroleum services to the Iju community and its environs.”

Also speaking, Dr. Ochuwa George, Chief Operating Officer, Quest E & P, said: “The launch of this service station is a step towards achieving our goal. We are on a constant quest for excellence as we provide the best possible service to our customers and results to our stakeholders.”

