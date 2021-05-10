Queen Tracy Solomon distributes learning materials, boreholes in Nasarawa

Kindly Share This Story:

The 2021 Face of Nigeria, Queen Tracy Solomon has FLAGGED-OFF her pet project in Nasarawa state after which she was gifted an official car for a work welldone

The flag off ceremony which took place at the Government Secondary School Adevi in Jenkwe Development Area featured the distribution of School bags and exercise books to students of the school as well as sensitization on danger against rape

Queen Solomon also earmarked two Sewing Machines to two Students of the school who are currently learning fashion design to enable them establish themselves in the society.

The Face of Nigeria noted that, the work of the Borehole for the school and entire Adevi Community will commence in soonest.

She then enjoined the students to utilize the materials given to equip themselves academically.

Queen Solomon reiterated that, her concern in life is to touch the lives of the needies positively, thus, the gesture.

Responding onbehalf of the Adevi Community, High Judge of the Customary Court of Appeal, Lafia Barr. Joseph Audu who was overwhelmed, thanked Face of Nigeria for the kind gesture done to the Community and assured proper utilization of the materials

