Qatar Govt pledges support to Yobe in infrastructural development

By Ndahi Marama, Damaturu

The state of Qatar has pledged to support the Yobe state government in building infrastructure across the state.

The Ambassador to the State of Qatar, Abdulaziz Mubarak Al-Muhamadi, stated this on Friday when Governor Mai Mala Buni paid him a courtesy visit.

The Director-General Media and Press Affairs to the Governor, Comrade Mohammed Mamman said, the Government of Qatar would construct schools, clinics and water facilities among others to complement government efforts to improve the lives of the people.

“The state of Qatar will support your government to improve the lives of your people with befitting facilities” he assured.

The Ambassador said the State of Qatar would also consider a direct flight from Qatar to Yobe state through the Damaturu International cargo airport when completed to support direct investment into the state.

Governor Buni said the Yobe state government would provide the necessary support for the partnership to succeed.

“This opportunity will support our programme and focus on infrastructural and economic development in the state,” Buni said.

