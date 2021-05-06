Prof. Ikechukwu Anthony Kanu, OSA to convene APAS 2021 International Conference

Kindly Share This Story:

The Association for the Promotion of African Studies (APAS) will hold its 2021 Virtual International Conference on May 25, 2021, with the theme: “African Ideologies and Innovative Trends and Advances: Honoring The Past And Shaping The Future”.

Meanwhile, the Association’s President, Prof. Ikechukwu Anthony Kanu, OSA, in a press statement released on Wednesday in Jos, Plateau State said, that, the conference would bring various scholars to brainstorm on the future of African as a continent.

He, however, noted the importance of the conference, stressing that, it is taking place on Africa Day, instituted by the Organisation of African Unity (OAU), now African Union (AU), and would bring together scholars of different academic backgrounds from all over the world to discuss the innovative trends and advances emerging in Africa for greater change and freedom of peoples.

The year 2021 marks the beginning of a promising decade for Africa. In spite of the Covid-19 pandemic, the continent continues to be home to seven of the world’s ten fastest growing economies. Ours is a continent that has continued to give birth to beautiful and inspirational stories in spite of difficult circumstances. It is from this background that Prof. Ikechukwu Anthony Kanu, OSA, the President of the Association for the Promotion of African Studies (APAS) is convening the 2021 APAS International Conference.

To lead in the discussions at this conference will include: Professor Izu Marcel Onyeocha, CM, from Imo State University, Nigeria, who would be giving the Keynote Address and Professor Mahmoud Masaeli from Saint Paul University, Ottawa, Canada, who would present the Lead Paper. At the heart of the organization of this conference is Dr. Ejikemeuwa J.O. Ndubisi, who is the Secretary of APAS. “We, therefore, look forward to a great interaction come 25th May, 2021 as APAS scholars have taken up the challenge to respond to fundamental questions through research.” He added.

