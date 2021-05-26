Presidential election begins in Syria

Kindly Share This Story:

Syria’s presidential election began on Wednesday in government-controlled areas across Syria.

Polling stations were opened in the morning and the voting is expected to last the whole day.

Syria’s Interior Minister, Mohammad al-Rahmoun announced on Tuesday that over 12,000 polling stations had been set up across the country for the May 26, presidential elections.

The minister said all logistic preparations have been finalised to ensure smooth elections, noting that it is estimated that over 18 million citizens across the country are eligible to vote.

Three candidates are running in the election, namely President Bashar al-Assad, former Deputy Cabinet Minister Abdallah Saloum Abdallah, and Mahmoud Ahmed Marei, head of a small Syrian opposition party.

Syrians living overseas have already cast their ballots at Syrian embassies and consulates.

(Xinhua/NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

