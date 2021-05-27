Poll:Group demands disqualification of Kafayat

Kindly Share This Story:

The Grand Alliance of Ojodu Conscious Indigenes has demanded the disqualification of Alhaja Layeni Olufunmilayo Kafayat from contesting in the All Progressive Congress (APC) primaries for the Ojodu LCDA Chairmanship election.

The group in a statement signed by its spokesman, Comrade Kolawole Gbenga, stated that it is unfortunate that someone aspiring to lead the council could be parading a fake result.

Gbenga further added that the party is a platform that is built on good virtues which must not be exploited by power-drunk personalities who will do anything to get political power.

“Also, the West African Examination Council (WAEC) has clarified the authenticity of the December 1979 result being paraded by Alhaja Layeni Olufunmilayo Kafayat, saying that the certificate is not genuine.

“In the said result, Layeni claimed to have made C6 in English Language, C5 in Government, C4 in Economics, C4 in Mathematics, D7 in Biology, C5 in Commerce, and C3 in Accounting. The examination body had stated that the said result did not come from them”.

The group also called for a proper and thorough investigation into the case since falsification of results is a serious crime under the Nigerian Legal System.

