Police rescue 7 kidnap victims in Edo

The Police Command in Edo said it rescued seven kidnap victims and killed three suspected kidnappers during an operation in Ahor community.

This is contained in a statement in Benin on Monday by SP Kontongs Bello, the command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO).

Bello disclosed that in continuation of the forest and bush combing promised by CP Phillip Ogbadu, the Commissioner for Police in Edo, the tactical team of the command and the local vigilante achieved this feat.

He said that with the seven rescued victims, and the 13 rescued last Saturday, the total number of victims rescued between Saturday and Monday were now 20.

He explained that the combined team encountered the suspected kidnappers at the Ahor axis of the Benin-Lagos bypass and engaged them in a fierce gun battle, where three of the suspected kidnappers were killed.

The PPRO reiterated that the CP had promised to sustain the tempo and would not relent until the state was rid of kidnappers.

He said that the CP also sought the collaboration and partnership of stakeholders through information sharing, particularly from those around Ahor community and environs.

Vanguard News Nigeria

