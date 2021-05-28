Police repels cult attack on Kwara command

Kindly Share This Story:

The Police in Kwara on Friday repelled attack on its command in Ilorin when some cultists invaded the formation.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the command, SP Ajayi Okasanmi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that it was a reprisal attack on the command after it had put a situation under control earlier around Surulere, Baboko and Oja Tuntun areas of the state capital.

He said two tricycles invaded the police headquarters in Ilorin, opening fire but they met resistance from the men and officers of the command.

“We had gone to put a situation under control this morning involving two cult groups and we made some arrests.

“These boys mobilised themselves and began to attack the police as a result of one of them who jumped inside a canal in Surulere while trying to evade arrest.

“We called the Fire Service to retrieve the body but the boys came to disrupt them and then later, the police retrieved the corps from the cult guys.

“May be those people you saw at the headquarters came to express their grief over the death of one of them,” Okasanmi said.

He, however, said the police had launched an investigation into the matter to unravel the mystery.

Recall that there had been cases of cult groups clashes recently, especially in Ilorin, the state capital.

