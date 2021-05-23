Breaking News
Police Minister describes late COAS as courageous, result oriented

Chief of Army Staff

The Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Muhammad Dingyadi, has described the Late Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.- Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, as a courageous and result-oriented army chief.

The minister in statement by his Press Secretary, Mr Osaigbovo Ehisienmen, on Saturday in Abuja described the death of the COAS and 10 others as painful and unfortunate.

Attahiru and 10 others died in a plane crash in Kaduna on Friday at about 6pm while it was raining heavily.

Dingyadi commended the professional prowess of the late COAS, who piloted his leadership of the Nigerian Army with courage and quest for result during his career.

The minister said this was evident in the successes recorded in the war against terrorism and other violent criminal activities since his appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari in January.

He commiserated with President Buhari, the government and people of Kaduna State, the Minister of Defense, Nigerian Army and the family of the late COAS.

The minister also condoled with the families of other brilliant officers, who died in the plane crash.

He prayed that the Almighty Allah would repose the souls of the late army chief and other victims of the crash and comfort the families they left behind.

