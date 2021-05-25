Police foiled kidnap attempt in Delta

Kindly Share This Story:

…arrest eight suspected cultists, two ATM thieves

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

MEN of the Delta State Police Command has foiled a kidnap attempt in Oghara, Ethiope West Local Government Area of the State, arrested eight suspected cultists and two ATM thieves in other parts of the State.

The Acting Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Bright Edafe in a statement, said; “sequel to intelligence gathered over a period of time that suspected kidnappers do come through the river waterways with speed boat, kidnap victims and go back through the river, the Commissioner of Police Delta state, CP Ari Muhammed Ali directed that proactive measures be put in place to put an end to the nefarious activities of these suspects.

“On the 23/5/2021 at about 2030hrs, when the suspected kidnappers came with a speed boat as usual with the intention of causing mayhem and kidnapping unsuspecting victims, officers and men of Oghara Division in conjunction with a local vigilante who had already put proactive measures in place were on ground strategically positioned.

Also read:

“The Police Operatives resisted fervently, engaged them in a gun duel. The suspected kidnappers who could not withstand the firepower of the police jump into the river and escaped with possible bullet injuries. One pump action gun with a live cartridge was recovered. A serious effort to arrest and bring the fleeing suspects to book is ongoing.

“On 22/5/2021 at about 0016hrs, Men of ‘B’ Division Warri patrol team in conjunction with vigilante while on Aberdeen systematic patrol around Ogboro Street Warri, sighted three boys with a Baco bag. The boys on sighting the police ran in different directions, the policemen highlighted and gave them a hot chase.

“One Ufuoma Ekpete ‘m’ 21yrs was arrested, when the search was conducted on him, a locally made barrel gun and one live cartridge was recovered. The suspect Ufuoma Ekpete led the police to arrest one Godday Ayamah ‘m’ who allegedly gave the suspect the said gun.

“He also led the police to their hideout, a dilapidated building along Arubaye Street where the other two suspects one Ebimo Richard ‘m’ and Emeka Okoye ‘m’ who earlier escaped, were arrested. The exhibit recovered includes one cutlass, one locally made barrel gun. Suspects confessed to being members of Senior and Junior Eye cult groups. The investigation is ongoing.

“Based on intelligence gathering and information received from good spirited individuals in Sapele, some notorious hideout for criminals were identified. Intelligence also revealed that most of the cult killings in the past in Sapele were traceable to these notorious and dreadful cartel known for hosting of cult meetings, sales of cannabis, cocaine and other variety of drugs.

“In a bid to rid Sapele and its environs of these bad elements, the battle was taken to the doorsteps of these criminals while in course of their operation. Promise cartel located in the reserved forest in the heart of Ogunja Quarters Sapele was raided, four suspects Ebuka Onwudike ‘m’ age 25yrs, Ismile Useni ‘m’ age 26yrs, Oriole Omotuying ‘m’ age 29yrs and Laju Solomon ‘m’ age 21yrs all of Sapele were arrested.

“Thirty wraps of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp were recovered from them. Also on arrival to the Spanish cartel located at Ogunja Quarters Sapele all the hoodlums have already deserted the area to an unknown destination, on hearing the ongoing operation because it not too far from each other. However, the effort is still on track down the fleeing hoodlums.

“On the 19/5/2021 about 1720, while police operatives attached to safer high way patrol team were on stop and search duty along P.T.I Junction Warri, the complaint was received from one Ogaga surname unknown that some boys numbering about four robbed him and forcefully collected his phones and his ATM card, also they forced him to tell them the ATM Pin and went toward the direction of the nearest ATM machine.

“The police operative on receipt of this information went after the said suspects. They were traced to a nearby bank where they had already withdrawn the sum of eighty thousand naira from the victim account. One of the suspects, Daniel Samuel ‘m’ of Jakpa Road Effurun, Warri was arrested. The victim identified him as one of the suspects who robbed him, he also identified his ATM card. Meanwhile the tricycle with reg. EHR 433 LR used by the suspects has been recovered. One Daniel Tenebe of Orerokpe who claimed to be the owner of the tricycle has also been arrested.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: