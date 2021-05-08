Breaking News
Police asked us to have minimal activities on campus — Veritas varsity VC

PoliceBy Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

THE Vice Chancellor of Veritas University Abuja, Prof. Hyacinth Ichoku, on Friday, said the police authorities told the management of the school during a security meeting that the tension in the nation’s capital over the presence of some unknown armed men were real. And so, they should maintain minimal activities on campus in order to forestall mass abduction of students and staff of the Institution.

According to the VC, who featured as a guest on AIT’s breakfast show, Kakaaki, there have been in the past few days, sporadic shootings and kidnappings in Bwari Area Council where the university and the Abuja campus of the Nigerian Law School were located.

He said, “A few days ago, there was a kidnapping incident that happened not too far from Veritas University. There was also an attempted kidnapping three days ago within Bwari. There are also stories about shootings closer to the Nigerian law school.

“All these incidents have heightened tension in the place. People believe something is happening. Of course, we also had a police intelligence report telling us the tracing of some unidentified armed men around the lower Usman dam. These things have indeed heightened tension in the place.

