Police arrest man with human head, hand in Kwara

The Police in Kwara have arrested a 24-year-old man, Kehinde Moses, with a bag allegedly containing a freshly severed human head and hand along Ajase-Ipo road during stop and search duty.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mohammed Bagega, made the disclosure in a statement in Ilorin on Monday.

Bagega said that the suspect was arrested by a team of ‘Operation Harmony’ in a commercial bus and in the process of searching the bag, one man took to his heels while Moses held.

According to him, the bag was searched and a freshly severed head and hands of a boy were discovered.

The CP said that during interrogation, the suspect confessed to have killed the victim, named Mohammed, in Ajase Ipo with his fleeing partner for ritual purposes.

The police boss said he has directed the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) to thoroughly investigate the case and arrest anybody connected to the heinous crime.

He added that the suspect had took a team of investigators to where the body was dumped for purposes of recovery.

Bagega said the investigation into the case was ongoing and the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigation was concluded.

