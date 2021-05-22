Plane Crash: PDP mourns COAS, others

Kindly Share This Story:

…Demands probe into military plane crashes

By Dirisu Yakubu

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday consoled with the families of Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, and ten other military personnel who lost their lives in Friday’s plane crash in Kaduna.

The party in a condolence message signed by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, described Gen. Attahiru and the other officers as heroes “who gave their lives for the security of our nation.”

The message read: “Our party commiserates with the military high command, the families of Lt. General Attahiru and the other officers and men who have paid the supreme price for the security of our nation and prays God to give them the fortitude to bear the loss.

“The PDP however demands an extensive inquest into this military plane crash as well as the last two in which lives of officers were lost.

“The party urges Nigerians to be at alert and continue to pray for our fighting men and women, who are risking their lives at the front to secure our nation.”

