PJAN signs MOU to develop global photojournalism website

Photojournalists Association of Nigeria (PJAN), on Tuesday, 4th of May, 2021 at LTV 8, Alausa Ikeja, Lagos signed an historic document ( Memorandum of Understanding) with a web developing company, Webtek Masters Innovation to build a global Photojournalism Website.

While Speaking during the MOU signing ceremony, the Chairman of PJAN, Lagos chapter, Mr. Kola Olasupo said that “the aim of building the Website is to connect all photojournalists in Nigeria with their counterparts in other parts of the world”

He added that ‘The website will help its members to preserve their works as well as give them the opportunity to showcase their works to prospective buyers and enthusiasts”

“The Website will bring about a new story to News Photography in Nigeria as the website will run as a photo agency to sell: exclusive Breaking news, documentary, News and event photos to Newspaper houses, bloggers, individuals, book publishers and International News Agencies all over the world”

The Chairman of the Association urged interested subscribers and all members to join this moving train and benefit from the package that will be made affordable to all.

The website is expected to be launched in July 2021.

This is the first of its kind in Nigeria and it hopes to be of benefit to Photojournalists in Nigeria and globally

