PFN commiserates with RCCG, Adeboye over son’s death

By Luminous Jannamike

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, on Thursday, commiserated with the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, over the death of his son, Dare.

This is contained my terse statement issued by PFN’s National Publicity Secretary, Bishop Emmah Gospel Isong.

The Christian body described the sudden demise of Pastor Dare Adeboye as tragic; and prayed for the repose of his soul.

“Our heartfelt condolences to Baba and Mama Adeboye, and the entire members of the RCCG worldwide. May the Lord uphold them.

“We pray that God would give the family and the church the fortitude to bear the loss.

“PFN mourns Adeboye’s departure at such a tender age of 42.

“Let us continue to pray and watch in thanksgiving,” the statement said

