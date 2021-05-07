Perfect Real Estate Group appoints Oba Olusegun Ebenezer Oyiri as patron

Kindly Share This Story:

By Moses Nosike

Considering his fatherly role and support for development in Oshoroko, the management of Perfect Real Estate Group has honoured His Royal Majesty, Oba Olusegun Ebenezer Oyiri, the Oloshoroko of Oshoroko Kingdom as one of its patrons.

Speaking at the event, the President/CEO, Perfection Real Estate Group, Niyi Adeleye said, “the purpose of the programme is to honour the King of our host community for one of our development known as Perfection Estate Phase I that is in Oshoroko in Ibeju-Lekki. The Oloshoroko of Oshoroko, Oba Olusegun Ebenezer Oyiri is accommodating and honest. He is a man that wants things to go well with his people. So we came to honour him with the patronship of Perfection of Real Estate Group. We came to Oshoroko in the year 2017. If you visit our site there you will see that development is going on there”.

In addition, Director Business Relations of the real estate company, Tinu Layeni said, “we are having a very rear privilege as an organisation to come and honour His Royal Majesty, Oba Olusegun Ebenizer Oyiri, the Oluoshoroko of Oshoroko Kingdom, as a patron of Perfection Real Estate Group; reason is that over the years we have been around, we noticed that he has stood as a father, not just to us as an organisation but his impact on the community to be great and anyone who is concerned about development of his people and place. He ise is commendable person”.

In the same vein, the Group Secretary, Perfection Real Estate Group, Barrister Celestine Nwankwo said that we are here for the sole purpose of giving honour to whom honour is due; recognising His Royal Majesty, the Oba Olusegun Ebenezer Oyiri, the Oloshoroko of Oshoroko Kingdom. As our patron, we came to formerly recognise and equally appreciate all his contributions towards our existence as Perfection Real Estate in this axis, indeed in Nigeria where we have spread our tentacle to make housing a thing of joy for every Nigerian”.

In response to the gesture, His Royal Majesty, Oba Olusegun Ebenezer Oyiri, the Oloshoroko of Oshoroko Kingdom, Lagos, expressed his appreciation to Perfection Real Estate Group in his appointment as patron of Perfection Real Estate Group, saying that he will give the organisation all the necessary support to ensure development of Oshoroko Kingdom in Ibeju-Lekki. He also pledged his support to the organisation in bringing development to his community and his people.”

