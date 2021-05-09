PEF: FG considers bridging payment for gas transportation

Kindly Share This Story:

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

The Federal Government is considering a scheme to pay for the transportation of gas as part of an effort to encourage the use of cooking gas in homes across the country.

The Executive Secretary of the Petroleum Equalisation Fund, Ahmed Bobboi who disclosed this in Abuja on Sunday said bridging or equalization for the transportation gas will leverage on existing infrastructure used for paying for the transportation of petrol across the country.

Bobboi noted that with the declaration of the decade of gas by the Federal Government, PEF was working to expand domestic gas usage across the country.

He stated that equalization and bridging have worked well for petrol distribution by ensuring stable price across the country, adding that bridging cost for gas will make it accessible and affordable for consumers.

“If it is working well for petrol, we said well government wants to promote the use of gas if we can extend that scheme to gas we believe that it will add value to the economy in so many ways in the value chain.

“It will help in getting the consumers in those areas to accept the usage of gas and abandon the age-long use of firewood in cooking with its attendant problems and challenges including health hazards and deforestation which causes a lot of problems in the country.

“It will also make the product available because we have it in abundance in the country. It also makes it affordable to the people because if you incentives the marketer by paying for his transportation to take it to the last mile, the consumer will also be incentives because the marketer will bring down his price so that it will be affordable and accessible to consumer”, he explained.

On the disagreement between the Petroleum Tanker Drivers, PTD, and Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners, NARTO, which led to a strike last month that resulted in days of petrol scarcity, Bobboi said the government was in talks with all parties to ensure a permanent solution to the problem.

He explained that despite the provision of a new transportation cost of N9.11 in the new petrol pricing template, the implementation was delayed by the negotiation between labour and the government.

He however assured that a temporary solution is in place while government completes its negotiation with labour unions.

