Over 4000 displaced after weekend attacks in Taraba

… As Relatives of Deceased Bury 13

By Femi Bolaji – Jalingo

A weekend attack on some communities in the Bali local government area of Taraba state by suspected herdsmen has displaced over 4000 persons.

The displaced persons are currently taking refuge at Tiv traditional council hall, NKST church, and legislative quarters in Bali town.

However, 13 recovered bodies have also reportedly been buried as of Sunday.

Related peace has also returned to the affected communities after the deployment of security operatives.

A resident of the Utsua Daa community, Kelvin Awua, who spoke to newsmen said the last two recovered bodies were buried Sunday morning at Gazabu village.

According to him, “we have buried all the 13 people that were killed between Thursday and Saturday. The last two were buried this morning in Gazabu.

“The leaders of Fulani in Taraba State and Bali, in particular, should be commended for standing firm to ensure that the crisis did not escalate beyond what we witnessed.

“Till this moment no one knows the cause of the renewed attacks, but we thank God for the Ter Tiv Bali, Zaki David Gbaa, Fulani Ardos (chiefs) and security agencies made efforts to quickly bring the situation under control.

“Though the situation is under control, those who fled the attacks are suffering untold hardships in the camps and government should make efforts to support them.”

The Chief Press Secretary to the Chairman of Bali LGA, Saidu Baba Bali, who spoke to Vanguard via telephone said the situation in affected communities is relatively calm.

He also noted that the Chairman of the LGA convened a security meeting with Tiv and the Fulani leaders, traditional rulers, and heads of security agencies in the area.

He explained that the Chairman told the warring communities that such barbaric acts will not be condoned by the government.

As at press time, the spokesman of Taraba state police command, DSP David Misal did not respond to phone calls.

