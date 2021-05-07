Osinbajo chairs Aba business summit

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ugochukwu Alaribe, UMUAHIA

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, will preside over a two day Aba Business summit which holds May 26 through May 27.

Abia State Government in conjunction with Aba Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture, ACCIMA, with the technical support of a corporate firm, Aba Creatives Collectives, is organizing a two-day summit on business longevity in Aba.

The Aba Business and leadership summit tagged; ‘Transferring tested and proven business models to the next generation’, the summit would equally be attended by the gamut of captains of industry across the country.

Briefing journalists in Aba, Director General, Abia State Marketing and Quality Management Agency, Sam Hart, explained that the summit was apt going by the way businesses collapse with the death of the founder.

In his words; “History is replete with a long list of successful businesses that are now being talked about with nostalgia and in the past tense because they are no longer in existence and the ashes of their glory have long since evaporated.”

According to Hart, “Aba, as a cosmopolitan business melting pot has had its fair share of big-time businesses of yore that are no more and that was why the government is organizing the summit, to look into the issues relating to this trend and begin to proffer solutions that will ensure the longevity of current successful businesses in the city and Abia State by extension.”

He disclosed that Aba remains the live wire of Abia State which was why government and the business community would continue to work together to ensure the continued vibrancy of the ‘business ecosystem in the city for the overall good of the state”.

President of ACCIMA, Chief Lawrence Obeta, lamented that many companies which were established in the city in the past were no longer in business and expressed joy that the summit was going to serve as a panacea to such problems.

He commended Governor Okezie Ikpeazu for the upgrade of the road infrastructure in Aba and tasked the federal government to expedite action on the rehabilitation of the Aba section of the Enugu -Port Harcourt expressway to ease the pains of businessmen in the area.

