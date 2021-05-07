Ortom commiserates with Pastor Adeboye over son’s demise

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has expressed shock and sadness over the death of Pastor Dare Adeboye, son of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God Worldwide, Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

The Governor in a statement issued Thursday in Makurdi by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase lamented that the demise of the young and vibrant minister of the gospel was a huge loss, not only to the Redeemed Christian Church of God but also to the entire Church in Nigeria.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Benue State, Governor Ortom consoles the father of the deceased, Pastor Enoch Adeboye and encourages him to take solace in the fact that his son followed his footsteps in the service of God and died as a servant of the Lord.

“He says the avalanche of condolences and tributes from Nigerians home and abroad who knew Pastor Dare Adeboye attest to his good reputation as a man who was truly loved by the people.

“Governor Ortom prays that God grants the deceased eternal rest and his family the strength to bear the painful loss,” the statement read in part.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: