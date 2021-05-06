Ondo raises N800m through COVID-19 Response Fund

Kindly Share This Story:

– As Akeredolu commissions Molecular Biology Laboratory, School of Public Health at UNIMED

By Dayo Johnson – Akure

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state has said that over N800m was raised by the State COVID-19 Response Fund.

Akeredolu said this at the official commissioning of the Molecular Biology Laboratory of the University of Medical Sciences UNIMED in Ondo.

The governor had early commissioned the University’s School of Public Health in Bolorunduro area of the state.

While thanking all the donors during the COVID -19 pandemic, the governor said that, “The funds from development partners channelled through the Federal government assisted us in appropriately equipping this laboratory.

” l hereby express my gratitude and that of our government to all who have contributed towards making the dream of establishing this Molecular Biology Laboratory a reality.

“In particular, I want to thank the members of the Ondo State COVID-19 Response Fund who successfully raised the funds for the construction of this laboratory.

“I sincerely thank all corporate organisations, Non-Governmental Groups and individuals who contributed generously to the Ondo State COVID-19 Response Fund.

Akeredolu said that the new laboratory ” is unique within the State system in the sense that it will not only provide diagnostic services but will also contribute to expanding the frontiers of knowledge.

“Our hope is that just like the African Centre for Excellence for Genomics of Infectious Diseases of the Redeemers University, Ede, UNIMED’s Centre will provide high-quality services, serve as the reference centre for the diagnosis of highly infectious viral diseases for the State and beyond, and generate high-quality scientific publications.

“It is gratifying to know that UNIMED has already established a partnership with the Centre at the Redeemers University.

” We are on a mission to better the lives of our people and move the State to a higher plane.

The Vice chancellor of the University, Prof Adesegun Fatusi said that the institution has identified five strategic pillars for advancing the academic mission of our University and for its strategic positioning within the national and regional setting in the current clime.

Fatusi said they include Public Health, Herbal Medicine and Drug Production, Medical Rehabilitation, Health Professions Education and Molecular Biosciences

The Molecular Biology Laboratory, accordingvto him “is a key facility in our vision to utilise molecular biosciences to drive health research and training as well as boost quality health care delivery.

“Our newly established Centre for Molecular Biosciences and Medical Genomics aims to be a “Centre of Excellence that inspires the next generation of scientists and physicians, through collaborative research and training in molecular biology, biochemistry, bioinformatics, genetics, molecular medicine, genomic technologies, nanobiotechnology, statistics and epidemiology, to increase understanding, diagnosis, treatment and prevention of human diseases”.

The Vice Chancellor said that “Among others, this new Molecular Biology laboratory will facilitate the diagnosis of COVID-19, Lassa fever, and several other deadly infections.

Governor Akeredolu while commissioning the institutions School of Public Health said that the research output of the school will also help us in addressing some of the major health problems confronting our population, as well as develop models for effective health service delivery at facility and community levels.

“The school will, no doubt, also further UNIMED’s innovative engagement in community-based health services and promote public health services in its host community and beyond.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof Fatusi said that ” just as our University is the first specialised University of Health and Medical Sciences in the country, this School stands in a class of its own in the world of public health training facilities in Nigeria.

” While the Nigerian university system has several departments and one or two faculties focused on Public Health, this new school, for all practical purposes, can rightly be described as the first full-fledged School of Public Health in Nigeria.

Fatusi noted that “The School is structured in the mould of the leading public health schools in the world.

Vanguard News Nigeria

