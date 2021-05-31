Olawepo-Hashim appeals for calm over Gulak’s assassination

Kindly Share This Story:

…Urges Northerners not to revenge

By Dirisu Yakubu

Oil and gas mogul and Presidential candidate in the 2019 Presidential election, Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, Monday, condemned the gruesome murder of former political adviser to President Goodluck Jonathan, Ahmed Gulak in Owerri, the Imo state capital, and appealed to Northerners to avoid an act of revenge.

He described the killing as a cowardly act, adding that the sad development was reprehensible conduct that could plunge the nation into further conflict if not well handled.

A statement issued Monday by his media office quoted Olawepo-Hashim as saying that “the murder is reminiscent of first republic killings” but appealed to Northerners to avoid any act of reprisal in this moment of grief.

“In this 2021, we should bear the pain as a sacrifice for national unity. We need no revenge action as the perpetrators of this evil act have been promptly apprehended and will certainly be brought to justice by the police.” Olawepo-Hashim noted.

Speaking further, Olawepo-Hashim appealed “to northern youths, in the name of God to maintain dignified calm even in the face of this obvious provocation. There should be no reprisal attack, it is unnecessary.

ALSO READ: Oba of Benin attributes insecurity to deviation from culture

“At this juncture, it will be profitable to counsel elders in the South-East to rein in the youths to stop their campaign of hate and violence which may have severe consequences.

“No amount of complaints over political marginalization can justify the continuous murder of police officers, the targeted destruction of security facilities, the burning of federal establishments and the latest assassination. The best path to justice is the way of dialogue and peace, not the type of targeted violence against law enforcement officers and politicians from other regions,” he added.

Olawepo-Hashim commiserated with the family of the deceased and the good people of Adamawa State, where Gulak was Speaker of the State Assembly, as well as the entire people of Nigeria on the tragedy and prayed God to grant the departed eternal repose.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: