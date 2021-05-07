Okowa’s administration making impact through technical education ― Aniagwu

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon, Asaba

Delta State Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, has said the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s administration has made a lot of impact in human capital development with the revamping of the six existing technical colleges and the building of additional nine new ones.

Aniagwu who stated this at a post Exco press briefing in Asaba said the approval was given for the commencement of a new cycle for the Rural Youths Skill Acquisition (RYSA) and the Girls Entrepreneurship and Skills Training (GEST) programmes.

The Commissioner for Information who was flanked by his Youths Development counterpart, Comrade Ifeanyi Egwunyenga and Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, explained that the approval followed Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s desire to upscale the number of intakes for the various job creation programmes.

He said 900 girls were expected to be empowered under the project GEST while 810 youths were being targeted under the RYSA programme, adding that: “The approvals touched on human capital development as well as the development of infrastructure and other issues that affect the lives of the people of the state.

“We have made a lot of impact since we revamped the six existing technical colleges with the construction of additional nine new ones. Exco approved some roads for the Asaba Capital Territory Development Agency, namely the Mama Mbanugo and other adjoining streets by the Capital Territory, Odilison Junior Crescent, Oligidi layout along Ibusa Road, Asaba and Phase 1 of Jeremiah Eboh, Nwofor and adjoining streets in Oshimili North and Oshimili South”.

Aniagwu who spoke further said the state government also approved the appointment of two traditional rulers, HRM Isaiah Isike, Edekere I, Odiologbo of Olomoro Kingdom in Isoko South Local Government Area and HRH Clement Ejiofor as the traditional ruler of Ukala Kingdom in Oshimili North Local Government Area.

Comrade Ifeanyi Egwunyenga who also spoke at the briefing, said Exco approved another cycle for two youth investments programmes for youths under the Rural Youths Skill Acquisition (RYSA) and the Girls Empowerment and Skills Training Programme (GEST), adding that the essence of the recent approvals was to further deepen the state government’s job creation programme with the aim of bringing it closer to the people.

Egwunyenga said: “More importantly in the RYSA Programme, the community business school, the mindset and value reorientation is to ensure that the starter packs are put to productive use.

“The Governor’s drive is tied to the sustainability of the job creation programmes and we have had a collaborative effort with all MDAs on training processes and provision of starter packs. Very soon the RYSA programme and the GEST programme will roll out for another cycle”.

