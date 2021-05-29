Breaking News
Okowa’s administration for six years, progressive  – Oritsewinor

Hon Oritsewinor Kevin Olu

Senior Special Assistant on Security to the Delta State Governor, Olu Kevin Oritsewinor has commended Delta State Governor Sen Ifeanyi Okowa for his continuous development in Delta State. 

Oritsewinor in a message to Celebrate the Governor six years Anniversary described the Governor’s six years as Progressive.

According to him, in the last six years, there has been a lot of positive changes in the State.

He noted that despite the challenges faced by the Governor during his first term, he never disappointed the People of Delta State. 

“We are excited to Celebrate Governor Ifeanyi Okowa six years Anniversary. 

The last six years have been prosperous years for Deltans.

A lot of achievements were recorded by the Governor through sustainability of peace.”

“Today we have hundreds of road projects, schools, hospitals Commissioned.

We also have thousands of our unemployed youths now job creators. 

The peace we are enjoying today is second to none.

We have reasons to Celebrate Governor Okowa’s six years Anniversary ” he said.

