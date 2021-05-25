Okowa felicitates with Edwin Clark at 94

Kindly Share This Story:

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has congratulated Ijaw national leader, Chief Edwin Clark, on his 94th birth anniversary.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba on Tuesday, the governor paid glowing tributes to the elder statesman, describing him as a “lifetime achiever”.

He said that the people of Niger Delta were grateful to the legendary leader and respected voice on national issues for his unrelenting service to the region and the country.

Okowa noted that the outstanding contributions of Chief Clark to the Niger Delta struggle were truly legendary and worthy of commendation.

He remarked that Pa Clark remained a dogged, fearless, and patriotic leader, always passionate about the interests of his people and the peaceful co-existence of Nigerians.

“As a leader of Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, Chief Clark coordinated the resolution of the militancy crisis in the Niger Delta which culminated in unhindered oil production with its attendant positive effect on national revenue.

“His regular wise counseling and leadership acumen contributed immensely to the stability, growth, and development of the Niger Delta in particular and the entire country in general.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I heartily rejoice with our father and leader, Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark, on the occasion of his 94th birth anniversary.

“I join your family and your admirers all over the world in celebrating 94 years of great accomplishments and abiding fulfillment,” he stated.

