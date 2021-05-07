Okowa condoles with Adeboye over son’s death

Kindly Share This Story:

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has commiserated with the General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye and wife over the death of their son, Pastor Dare Adeboye.

Okowa, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, on Friday in Asaba, said that the news of the untimely passing of Pastor Dare came as a great shock and shattering.

He described the incident as “real tragedy’’ but urged the Adeboyes to be strong as no one could question God.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta State, I send my profound condolences to Papa Enoch Adeboye and family as well as the Redeemed Christian Church of God on the passing of Pastor Dare Adeboye.

“The news of the very sad incident came as a terrible shock and has left us bewildered.

“We send our love and support to Pastor Adeboye, his family and the entire RCCG family at this difficult time, and join in supplications to God Almighty for succour to the family.

“We also pray that Pastor Dare’s soul rests peacefully in the bosom of our Lord and that He grants fortitude to the loved ones he left behind,” Okowa stated.

