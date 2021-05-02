Okocha made difficult things look easy ― Shearer

Kindly Share This Story:

Former England star Alan Shearer has named Austin Jay-Jay Okocha among the biggest cult heroes in Premier League’s history.

Okocha is among the ten players included in Shearer’s list. Shearer, who along with Thierry Henry is the first player in the newly formed Premier League hall of fame, said Okocha did things no other players did.

The Premier League all-time top scorer revealed he tried to copy some of Okocha’s skills, but he failed at every attempt.

“ He made the difficult things look easy, Shearer said on BBC’s MOTD

“I must’ve tried that flicking overheads a million times, and it’s never come off once. Gifted, natural ability, superb player,” he added.

Shearer’s opinion was also shared by Micha Richards, who said the former PSG star was one of the players he loved watching.

Okocha spent four years in the English Premier League with Bolton, and during this period, he gained popularity for his mastery with the ball.

The former Super Eagles captain was a nightmare for opponents because of his trickery and skills. Okocha joined Bolton in 2002, and he instantly became a favourite, helping them avoid relegation.

Okocha assumed the role of captain the following season, and he led the Trotters to the 2004 league cup final, where they lost to Middlesbrough.

He left the club in 2006 to sign for Qatar SC.

