Ogulagha settles differences with monarch

Ogulagha community has resolved all differences with its monarch, says the community in a statement made available to the Vanguard in Warri, Delta state.

The statement signed by Ambrose Guwor, Luwatimi S.Guwor, Elder Frank S. Iseh, Elder Monday Menifugha, Elder Mark Ifoye, Mackson Kerede , Chief Obudu Angiama and others said events that resulted in the rift in the oil rich community had been resolved amicably. Others who also signed were Mr Raymond Johnny, William Jack, Obedient Guwor, Wilfred Anorise, Jeremiah Ikpa, ThankGod Iyoroagba, Mrs Dianna Vote, Mrs Faith Ololotiti Felix , and Mrs Bebedongha Akontua.

The statement captioned , “ The ancient oil and gas rich Ogulagha community makes one with her monarch, His Royal Majesty Elder Capt King Joseph I. Timiyan, JP, Agbonu, Torobubor 1, the Ibenanawei of Ogulagha kingdom , said the community had moved, adding that sons and daughters of the area would continue to work in harmony for the growth and development of the kingdom.

The statement reads in part, “ Ogulagha community being the Ancestral and political Head quarter of Ogulagha kingdom in Burutu LGA of Delta State, did NOT have the intention to disunite with her MONARCH.

Therefore we wish to notify the general public and especially His Excellency Senator Dr. Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa the Executive Governor of Delta State, His deputy Barr. Deacon Kingsley Burutu Otuaro, Traditional Institutions, Security Agencies and Multinational oil companies that the previous RIFT in Ogulagha community which led to the untoward events has been amicably resolved in the overall interest of peaceful coexistence, Tranquility and development.”

“That things that informed our publication on the 3rd of August 2018 with the Title: “OGULAGHA COMMUNITY IN BURUTU LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA OF DELTA STATE LOSES CONFIDENCE IN THEIR MONARCH, H.R.M. ELDER KING JOSEPH .I. TIMIYAN (JP): ALSO STOPS HIM FROM INTERFERING IN THE TRADITIONAL, SOCIO-CULTURAL , POLITICAL ADMINISTRATIVE AND ECONOMIC ACTIVITIES OF THE COMMUNITY HENCEFORTH”, on page 16 of the Vanguard, other national news papers and electronic media were not criminally minded neither a plot to witch-hunt but only due to human conceptional differences and untamed grievances and nothing more, we are no longer going back to the past as our great Community Ogulagha has moved on, peace has returned.”

“We the undersigned also pledge our unalloyed support to our Monarch and promise to work with him and others in unity and understanding to advance the great course of our Kingdom of the common good. H.R.M. AGBONU REMAINS our KING. “

“All and sundry of Ogulagha community should Accord our KING the desired HONOUR and RESPECT.”

“We graciously thank the Executive Governor of Delta State, His Excellency Senator, Dr Okowa and the Deputy Governor Barr. Otuaro.

“Special gratitude goes to our revered son High Chief Government Oweizide Ekpomupolo (A.K.A. Tompolo), the amiable council Chairman, Burutu local Government Barr. Godknows Angele and friends and lovers of Our community that are too numerous to mention who have invested their scarce resources to ensure that lasting peace returns to Ogulagha community.”

“We pray the Almighty God to reward you immensely for your commitment in the peace initiative.”

“The maturity and uncommon God given wisdom of the community Chairman Mr Ogobiri .M.B. Johnbull with his Co- Executive members of the UNITY Government Inaugurated by the Delta State Government to see that peace and unity prevail is highly commendable.”

“The greatest gratitude goes to God Almighty in his infinite Mercies that turned around every situation to favour Ogulagha people. We whole heartedly plead with all stake holders near and far to join force with the Delta State Government, High Chief Ekpomupolo (a.k.a. Tompolo) and His Royal Majesty Elder Capt. King Joseph I. Timiyan the IBENANAWEI of Ogulagha kingdom to continue in sustaining the peace in its entirety for unity and sustainable development in the community.”

“There is no disintegration of Ogulagha kingdom. We stand as one ionic bond in love and unity.”

