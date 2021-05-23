Obiozor fetes E K Clark at 94

Kindly Share This Story:

By Clifford Ndujihe

PRESIDENT-GENERAL of apex Igbo Socio-culrural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Professor George Obiozor, has saluted Elder statesman, Chief E K Clark, who turned 94, on Sunday.

Describing Chief E K Clark as a “distinguished statesman and patriot “Professor Obiozor said the leader of the Southern and Middle Belt Leadership Forum deserved commendation for speaking truth to power.

In a letter to Clark by Chief Alex Ogbonnia, the Ohanaeze leader said “it has pleased the Almighty to reward you (Clark) for the invaluable services you have rendered to the good people of Nigeria at the various stages of your life.

“In your track record of accomplishments, you have displayed empathy, selflessness, kindness, courage, philanthropy and upright dispositions. You have demonstrated consistency, charismatic inter-ethnic relations, sacrifice, heroism and candour.”

He continued: “One of the most cherished of your enviable leadership qualities is the exceptional courage of your innermost convictions and the ability to speak truth to power.

“It is our prayers that you will live long to harvest the fruit of your lofty dreams for a united, stable and prosperous Nigeria.”

