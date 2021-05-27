Oak Business School partners EKSU to run degree programmes

Kindly Share This Story:

By Mary Obaebor

The authorities of Ekiti State University, EKSU, Ado-Ekiti have given approval to Oak Business School, Ogba, Ikeja, as a study centre, to run part-time degree programmes under EKSU’s auspices.

The programmes, approved by the National Universities Commission, NUC, would be run on weekdays and weekends for prospective students.

The Director of Studies of the Centre, Dr Lance Musa Elakama, said that his passion for education was the motivating factor that led to him setting up the centre.

Elekama further stated that youths, as the future leaders of the country, must be properly equipped to take the nation to greater heights.

This, he added, informed his decision to partner with EKSU.

Under the arrangement, the centre’s Administrator, Dr Godson Agbim, said the school would formally commence its 2021/2022 academic session by June.

He also stated that necessary infrastructural facilities had been put in place for the smooth takeoff of the programmes.

Apart from pre-degree programmes, Agbim also listed other programmes that the centre would offer to include diploma, degree and postgraduate programmes.

Also read:

The courses available for now are Accounting, Banking and Finance, Business Administration, Economics, Political Science, Marketing and diploma in law.

Dr Elakama, a legal practitioner, who is also a Chartered Accountant, said that the Centre had employed highly qualified staff and faculty members with a well-equipped library and ICT Centre for effective teaching and learning.

Of importance is the fact that the prospective students do not have to go through writing Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME, conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, and that the certificates would be issued to graduating students by the Ekiti State University.

He said: “Students who are not yet qualified for direct admission can go through their pre-degree/remedial programmes, while OND or HND holders will do the top-up programme in a shorter period. Besides, students can combine full-time work with qualitative part-time studies.”

He said that the environment had been made conducive for learning with air-conditioned classrooms, standby generating set, ICT facilities, adding, “Our fees are quite affordable. In addition, there is a standard refreshment for students which is highly subsidized.”

Dr Agbim opined that everything necessary should be done to stimulate the interest of youths in education, as many were no longer interested in learning.

To ensure quality in term of teaching personnel, he explained that the CVs of intending lecturers were normally forwarded to EKSU management for review to determine their competencies.

He gave the assurance that quality and standards would not be compromised under any guise and that disruption of academic activities would not occur as there would not be any form of industrial action by lecturers.

He blamed the poor standard of education on teachers, students and even parents who would want to cut corners instead of being hard working.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: