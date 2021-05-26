NYSC remains sacrosanct for National development – FG

Kindly Share This Story:

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment towards keeping the National Youth Service Corps scheme alive to promote National development.

Dare disclosed this via his official Twitter handle on Wednesday, days after a bill calling for a scrap of the scheme passed second reading in the House of Representatives.

“The NYSC scheme remains one of the greatest tools for National development for our youth. The commitment of the government to sustaining the NYSC scheme remains. Dynamic Reforms and Initiatives towards current realities are ongoing. Nigeria will stand with her youth.”

