Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

NYSC remains sacrosanct for National development – FG

On 1:31 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

We haven’t abandoned corps members positive for COVID-19 ― NYSC

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment towards keeping the National Youth Service Corps scheme alive to promote National development.

Dare disclosed this via his official Twitter handle on Wednesday, days after a bill calling for a scrap of the scheme passed second reading in the House of Representatives.

READ ALSOTerror War: Troops uncover Boko Haram logistics stockpile, nabs fuel supplier

“The NYSC scheme remains one of the greatest tools for National development for our youth. The commitment of the government to sustaining the NYSC scheme remains. Dynamic Reforms and Initiatives towards current realities are ongoing. Nigeria will stand with her youth.”

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!