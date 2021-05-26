NYSC germane to Nigeria’s unity, still relevant – DG 

Following recent calls for the discontinuation of the National Youth Service Corps, the Director-General of NYSC, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim has said the relevance of the scheme in the integration and National cohesion of the country cannot be underestimated.

He said the National Youth Service Corps has been serving as a tool for the socio-economic development of the country through the deployment of Corps Members to States outside their States of origin, where they contribute their quota by making positive impact in the lives of their host communities through the execution of different laudable projects.

Vanguard reports that a lawmaker in the House of Representatives, Awaji-Inombek Abiante had earlier sponsored a bill to scrap the scheme following the spike of insecurity in the country among other reasons.

Reacting, the DG in a statement Wednesday, emphasised the importance of the scheme amid all odds insisting it is sine qua non to the peace and tranquility of the country.