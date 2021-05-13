NUPENG directs members to shut down services in Kaduna State

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has directed its members to shut down services in Kaduna State with effect from May 16.

The directive was in compliance to Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) five days warning strike over the sack of workers in the state.

NUPENG’s General Secretary, Mr Afolabi Olawale gave the directive in a letter addressed to Petroleum Tanker Drivers branch of NUPENG on Wednesday.

Olawale said compliance to the directive was necessary for the successful execution of the campaign against alleged anti-labour practices of Kaduna state governor.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NLC had directed workers in the state to totally withdraw services for five days with effect from May 16, 2021.

The directive was given following the sack of over 4,000 workers in the state.

Kaduna State NLC Chairman, Mr Ayuba Suleiman had said that the decision was taken during an emergency meeting in Kaduna with a delegation from the NLC national headquarters.

The union had accused the state government of ignoring due process in the recent disengagement of over 4,000 workers from local governments, state basic education board and Primary Health Care Agency.

