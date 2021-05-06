NUJ award: Abia Speaker pledges more commitment to press freedom

Kindly Share This Story:

By Steve Oko

Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Chinedum Orji, has pledged more commitment towards the promotion of press freedom both in the state and the country at large.

Orji who made the pledge in an interview with our Correspondent after receiving the” Distinguished Friend of the Media” award by the Nigeria Union of Journalists NUJ, in Abuja, said the award had motivated him to do more in ensuring that media practitioners operate under friendly atmosphere.

“I’m delighted. You know when an institution like the NUJ knocks on your door to give you an award, then it can only mean one thing: you are doing things right.

“This can only serve as a motivation for me to keep doing more and better”.

He noted that free press helps in stabilising democracy and good governance as the media hold government accountable to the people.

The Speaker commended Journalists for their inestimable contributions in strengthening democracy in the country, and urged them to remain steadfast despite the daunting challenges.

The Awards ceremony which held at the prestigious Ladi Kwali Hall of the Abuja Sheraton Hotels & Towers Wednesday night, was the grand finale of activities by the NUJ to mark the World Press Freedom Day.

Orji, along with the Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila; Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State; and the Group Managing Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Mr Mele Kolo Kyari, were the only four recipients in that category.

